Luke Weaver News: Tagged with loss in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 21, 2025 at 1:00am

Weaver (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Weaver was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's game. He was brought in for the eighth inning with the game tied at 3-3, but things quickly got out of hand after he gave up a solo home run to Ramon Urias before being tagged for another run later in the frame. It was a less than ideal return for Weaver, given that he was deployed in a high-leverage situation and is expected to split closing duties with Devin Williams.

Luke Weaver
New York Yankees
