Luke Weaver News: Takes loss in another rough outing

Weaver (1-3) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Friday against the Mets. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

Weaver entered in the seventh inning with the Yankees clinging to a one-run lead. Tim Hill had retired the first two batters in the frame without incident before manager Aaron Boone went to Weaver to face Pete Alonso. The righty reliever walked Alonso, then served up a Jeff McNeil two-run shot that gave the Mets the lead. It was another in a series of poor outings by Weaver, who has given up a long ball in each of three appearances so far in July and has yielded seven runs (six earned) across just 1.2 frames during that span. His struggles have essentially cemented Devin Williams as New York's primary closer.