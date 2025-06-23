Maddux Bruns News: Activated from MiLB injured list
Bruns (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list June 15.
Bruns has made two starts for High-A Great Lakes since his return from a back injury, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings. It seems the club is content to bring him along slowly in his first few appearances, as he hasn't worked more than three innings yet.
