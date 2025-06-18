Maikel Garcia News: Sparks offense in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Garcia fell just a double shy of the cycle, launching a three-run homer in the third inning and adding an RBI triple in the eighth. Through 14 June contests, the 25-year-old has delivered six multi-hit efforts with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and five stolen bases. He's now slashing .318/.377/.500 with eight homers, 36 RBI, 33 runs scored and 15 steals across 294 plate appearances in what continues to be a breakout campaign.