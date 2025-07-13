Menu
Malachi Witherspoon News: Heading to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

The Tigers have selected Witherspoon with the 62nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Witherspoon's brother Kyson was taken in the first round, in part because he has better command and control than Malachi, although both pitchers have a high ceiling. Witherspoon is a power pitcher who could end up in the late innings if he can't improve his strike throwing.

Malachi Witherspoon
Detroit Tigers
