Malachi Witherspoon News: Heading to Detroit
The Tigers have selected Witherspoon with the 62nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
Witherspoon's brother Kyson was taken in the first round, in part because he has better command and control than Malachi, although both pitchers have a high ceiling. Witherspoon is a power pitcher who could end up in the late innings if he can't improve his strike throwing.
