Malcolm Moore News: Back in action for High-A
High-A Hub City reinstated Moore (finger) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Moore was cleared to start at catcher and bat third for Hub City on Tuesday versus Aberdeen in his first game at the High-A level since April 15. After missing more than two months with a broken finger on his right hand, Moore headed to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 16 and went 2-for-14 with a home run, a stolen base and six walks in five rehab games before getting the green light to rejoin Hub City.
