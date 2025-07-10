Manny Machado News: Homer, double in three-hit effort
Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Machado has three homers over his last seven games. The third baseman is batting a decent .278 (10-for-36) over nine contests in July, a little bit down from his .291 average for the season. He's added strong all-around production with an .838 OPS, 16 homers, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 22 doubles through 93 games.
