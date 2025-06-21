Manny Machado News: Slugs 12th homer

Machado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored Friday in a loss to Kansas City.

Machado had two of San Diego's three extra-base hits in the loss, knocking a ground-rule double in the seventh inning and a solo homer in the ninth. The veteran third baseman continues to pick up the pace in the power department -- after going deep just three times in his first 48 games, Machado has homered nine times in his subsequent 27 contests. He's also been able to maintain a high batting average, as he's currently on pace for a career-best mark at .311 through 318 plate appearances.