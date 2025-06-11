Menu
Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Goes on IL with strained forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 11, 2025

The Rays placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's not clear when Rodriguez was hurt, but he last made an appearance Monday in Boston, tossing a scoreless frame despite giving up two hits and a walk. He will be eligible for activation June 25, but given the nature of the injury, it's possible Rodriguez will need more time than that.

Manuel Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Rays
