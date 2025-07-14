Menu
Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Meeting with doctor on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Rodriguez (forearm) has returned to Tampa and is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Initially placed on the injured list June 11 due to a right forearm strain, Rodriguez was pulled from his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Friday after he experienced right elbow soreness and noticed a stark decline in velocity. The Rays will likely decide on a treatment plan for Rodriguez once he meets with a doctor, but as a result of the setback, he won't be on track to return from the IL coming out of the All-Star break.

Manuel Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Rays
