Manuel Rodriguez Injury: On minor-league IL

High-A Wisconsin placed Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list May 1 with an undisclosed injury.

The 19-year-old righty demonstrated advanced control before his injury, logging a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 25 innings across his first five starts in the Midwest League. Rodriguez has decent secondary pitches, led by an above-average slider, but his fastball sits in the low-90s.