Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Suffers apparent setback
Rodriguez (forearm) exited his rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Friday after facing only three batters, MLB.com reports.
There hasn't been any official word on why Rodriguez departed, but it wasn't pre-planned and his velocity fell to just 91.6 mph. He will now almost certainly not be activated prior to the All-Star break, but a further timeline is not yet clear.
