Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Manuel Rodriguez headshot

Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Suffers apparent setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Rodriguez (forearm) exited his rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Friday after facing only three batters, MLB.com reports.

There hasn't been any official word on why Rodriguez departed, but it wasn't pre-planned and his velocity fell to just 91.6 mph. He will now almost certainly not be activated prior to the All-Star break, but a further timeline is not yet clear.

Manuel Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
