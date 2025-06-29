Manuel Rodriguez News: Makes return to High-A rotation

Rodriguez (undisclosed) struck out a batter over two scoreless, no-hit innings during his start for High-A Wisconsin on Wednesday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Rodriguez had been on the shelf since May 1 due to an unspecified injury before making his return to the High-A rotation just under two months later. The right-hander didn't complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated, which likely explains his light workload Wednesday. Through six starts with Wisconsin this season, the 19-year-old righty owns a 1.67 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 27 innings.