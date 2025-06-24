Marc Church Injury: On Triple-A IL with elbow injury
Church is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock with right elbow inflammation, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Church has spent most of this season at Round Rock and had struggled this month before getting hurt, yielding six runs with a 4:9 K:BB over 4.2 innings. The Rangers are still evaluating the reliever's injury before mapping out a rehab plan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now