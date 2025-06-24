Menu
Marc Church Injury: On Triple-A IL with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Church is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock with right elbow inflammation, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Church has spent most of this season at Round Rock and had struggled this month before getting hurt, yielding six runs with a 4:9 K:BB over 4.2 innings. The Rangers are still evaluating the reliever's injury before mapping out a rehab plan.

Marc Church
Texas Rangers
