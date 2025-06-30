Marcelo Mayer News: Back from bereavement leave

The Red Sox reinstated Mayer (personal) from the bereavement list Monday. Mayer will start at third base and bat sixth in the Red Sox's series opener with the Reds.

After being recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday when Mayer was deactivated, infielder Nick Sogard will head back to the minors to clear room for Mayer's return to the 26-man active roster. Before stepping away from the team and missing three games while tending to the personal matter, the 22-year-old rookie slashed .208/.262/.429 with four home runs and seven RBI through his first 84 big-league plate appearances. At least until Alex Bregman (quadriceps) returns from the injured list, Mayer is poised to serve as the Red Sox's primary third baseman.