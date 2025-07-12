Menu
Marcelo Mayer News: Contributes to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 9:34am

Mayer went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Mayer had a run-scoring double for the second straight game, both of which helped the Red Sox come back after the Rays had taken a lead. He's set to become the primary second baseman after the team activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list Friday. Mayer, who is batting .225 through 38 games, has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-11 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

