Marcelo Mayer News: First career multi-homer game

Mayer went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Wednesday marked the first multi-homer game of the 2021 first-rounder's major-league career. Mayer has been primarily working on the strong side of a platoon with Abraham Toro at third base, and the former is slowly beginning to flash his slugging potential. Mayer is slashing .250/.313/.523 with three long balls, four doubles and four RBI over 44 plate appearances, and he should continue to see the majority of the action at the hot corner as long as Alex Bregman (quadriceps) remains on the injured list.