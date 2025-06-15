Marcelo Mayer News: Idle against lefty Sunday
Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The Red Sox have faced left-handed starting pitchers in all three games of the series with the Yankees, and the left-handed-hitting Mayer has been on the bench for two of those contests. Mayer will cede third base to Abraham Toro on Sunday as the Red Sox look to get some extra right-handed bats in the lineup.
