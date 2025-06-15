Menu
Marcelo Mayer News: Idle against lefty Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Red Sox have faced left-handed starting pitchers in all three games of the series with the Yankees, and the left-handed-hitting Mayer has been on the bench for two of those contests. Mayer will cede third base to Abraham Toro on Sunday as the Red Sox look to get some extra right-handed bats in the lineup.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
