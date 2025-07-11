Marcelo Mayer News: Set to be primary second baseman

Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Mayer will get the majority of the playing time at second base moving forward, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 22-year-old's roster spot appeared in question with Alex Bregman (quadriceps) returning from the injured list Friday, but the Red Sox will keep Mayer in the majors and shift him to the middle infield. The rookie has seen most of his playing time thus far at the hot corner, but he has yet to get on track at the plate with a .234/.272/.421 slash line and 29.8 percent strikeout rate through 37 games. Mayer is starting at the keystone and batting seventh Friday versus the Rays.