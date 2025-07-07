Menu
Marcelo Mayer News: Sitting out third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Mayer is again absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rockies.

The Red Sox are facing a lefty (Austin Gomber) for the third straight day. The lefty-swinging Mayer has been out of the lineup for all three contests, though he did receive two plate appearances off the bench in Sunday's win over the Nationals. Mayer is 4-for-22 with a 7:0 K:BB early on versus southpaws at the big-league level. Nate Eaton is again at third base Monday.

