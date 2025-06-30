Marco Dinges Injury: Strains hamstring Sunday

Dinges sustained a strained left hamstring Sunday in High-A Wisconsin's 5-4 loss to Quad Cities and is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A firmer timeline for Dinges' return won't be established until he undergoes an MRI, but the catching prospect appears to have avoided a season-ending injury after he went down without taking contact while rounding third base Sunday and needed to be assisted off the field. After receiving a promotion from Single-A Carolina on May 20, Dinges has slashed .302/.364/.500 with six home runs and a 10.1 percent walk rate in 132 plate appearances with Wisconsin.