Marcus Phillips News: Scooped by Red Sox

The Red Sox have selected Phillips with the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A powerful 6-foot-4, 246-pound righty from Tennessee, Phillips is a power pitcher who comes with plenty of relief risk. He logged a 3.90 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 98:34 K:BB in 83 innings across 17 starts this spring for the Volunteers after working mostly out of the bullpen in 2024. Phillips' mid-90s fastball can touch triple digits but lacks ideal shape. His power slider needs some refinement, but is his go-to secondary. He'll need to sharpen his command and control while adding a viable third pitch to start, but he has late-inning upside if moved to the bullpen.