Semien went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Semien's bases-loaded single in the 10th inning gave the Rangers a walk-off win, the seventh walk-off plate appearance of his career. It was the third consecutive game with an RBI for Semien, who is slashing .312/.365/.527 with 14 RBI during 24 games in June.