Marcus Semien News: Four-hit effort in win

Semien went 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

This was Semien's first multi-hit effort over nine games in July. He's been steady at the plate lately, batting .313 (20-for-64) with six extra-base hits and 15 RBI over his last 15 games. For the season, the second baseman has a .239/.318/.366 slash line with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 11 doubles and one triple over 93 contests.