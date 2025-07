Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Semien went yard for a second straight game, tagging Kaleb Ort for a solo shot in the eighth inning. The second baseman is up to 12 home runs on the season, five of which have come in the last 13 games. Semien is 15-for-51 (.294) with 16 runs scored and 14 RBI during that stretch.