Marcus Semien News: Lifts 11th homer
Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Astros.
Semien has a pair of multi-hit efforts over his last three games, and he's popped four homers over his last 12 contests. The second baseman helped the Rangers make a late-innings comeback with his eighth-inning blast to pull them within a run. On the year, he's up to a .239/.317/.371 slash line with 11 homers, 48 RBI, 47 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 95 games.
