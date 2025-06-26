Marcus Semien News: Logs three hits in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Baltimore.

Semien doubled and scored the Rangers' first run in the second inning and singled home a run in the fifth. He continued a remarkable turnaround at the plate; Semien sports a .352/.410/.602 line with four home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored over the last 24 games. He spent 59 games with an average below .200 and is now up to .229, its highest point since Opening Day when he went 2-for-4.