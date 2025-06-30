Marcus Semien News: Perfect at plate Monday

Semien went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Semien got the Rangers on the board with his sixth-inning blast off Trevor Rogers. During his six-game hitting streak, Semien has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with three extra-base hits and five RBI. The second baseman is up to eight homers, 37 RBI, 34 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .237/.313/.355 slash line on the year, though he has consistently trended upward by hitting .324 with 14 extra-base hits over 26 contests in June.