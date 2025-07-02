Marcus Semien News: Stays hot with ninth long ball

Semien went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles.

Semien cracked his ninth round tripper of the campaign and also tallied his most RBI since May 30. The veteran middle infielder was batting a mere .173 while slugging just .224 through May 28, but he's bounced back in a big way from that dreadful start. Across his last 131 plate appearances, Semien is slashing .348/.412/.600 with 16 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases.