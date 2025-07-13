Marek Houston News: Snagged by Minnesota

The Twins have selected Houston with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A better real-life prospect than a fantasy one, Houston is considered one of, if not the best defensive shortstops in the draft. A three-year Wake Forest product, Houston hit 12 home runs in 119 games through his first two seasons before hitting 15 home runs as a junior. Even so, Houston probably won't ever hit 20 homers in the majors and may not hit 15 in a season. He hit over .320 as a sophomore (.326) and as a junior (.354), but his 15.4 percent strikeout rate and 46:46 K:BB as a junior does not portend a plus hit tool at the highest level. Houston stole 19 bases on 21 attempts this year, but he stole eight total bases his first two seasons and grades as an average to above-average runner. His most realistic path to providing fantasy value is that his defense at shortstop earns him everyday playing time and he chips in 15 steals while hitting in the bottom third of a lineup without hurting your batting average/OBP.