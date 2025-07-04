Mark Canha News: Hits first homer of season

Canha went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Canha was in the lineup for the first time in July and delivered a solo shot to pad the Royals' lead in the fifth inning. The 36-year-old hit just .125 (4-for-32) over 14 games in June and continues to see limited playing time. With Drew Waters' demotion to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Canha will have a little more opportunity to get starts in left field, though he'll have to compete with fellow right-handed hitter Nick Loftin as well as fourth outfielder John Rave. Canha is slashing .220/.281/.275 with one homer, five RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 121 plate appearances, so he's unlikely to be a strong fantasy option, especially with limited playing time.