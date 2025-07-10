Menu
Mark Leiter Injury: Aiming to throw this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that he's hopeful Leiter (leg) can resume a throwing program this weekend, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Leiter landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left fibular head stress fracture, an injury he had actually suffered two weeks prior. It shouldn't take Leiter long to ramp back up from a stamina standpoint, but it's uncertain how his leg will respond to increased activity.

Mark Leiter
New York Yankees
