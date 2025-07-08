Mark Leiter Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list

The Yankees placed Leiter on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left fibular head stress fracture.

Per Max Goodman of NJ.com, Leiter felt a pop in his left leg when he was running to cover first base in a game versus the Reds back on June 24. He had made four appearances since then, but testing revealed the stress fracture. It's not clear how long Leiter might be out, but it's likely to be longer than a minimum stay on the IL.