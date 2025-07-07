Mark Leiter News: Notches shaky hold

Leiter picked up a hold against the Mets on Sunday, walking one batter and hitting another but allowing no runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Leiter didn't have good control in the outing, as he threw just six of 16 pitches for strikes and hit a batter in addition to issuing a walk. However, that hit batsman was wiped out on a double play, and the free pass didn't end up hurting the Yankees. Leiter was ultimately credited with a hold -- his 11th of the campaign, but his first since June 19. The right-hander has held the opponent scoreless in consecutive outings after giving up seven runs (five earned) over 1.2 frames during a rough three-game stretch from June 24 to July 1.