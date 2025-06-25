Menu
Mark Vientos Injury: Could be activated Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 2:15pm

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Vientos (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Vientos will rejoin the Mets on Thursday ahead of their series finale versus Atlanta. The team might activate him prior to the contest, or it could wait until Friday to reinstate Vientos after the infielder played rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vientos has been sidelined since early June with a right hamstring strain.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
