Mark Vientos Injury: Could be activated Thursday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Vientos (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Vientos will rejoin the Mets on Thursday ahead of their series finale versus Atlanta. The team might activate him prior to the contest, or it could wait until Friday to reinstate Vientos after the infielder played rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vientos has been sidelined since early June with a right hamstring strain.