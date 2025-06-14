Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos Injury: Rehab assignment on deck

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 14, 2025 at 11:54am

Vientos (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse early next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos landed on the injured list June 3 with a right hamstring strain, but he's been progressing quicker than initially expected and is now close to returning to a competitive setting. The Mets haven't specified how long they plan on keeping the 25-year-old infielder in the minors, though a return to Queens before the end of the month seems likely.

Mark Vientos
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now