Mark Vientos News: Drives in three in Friday's win
Vientos went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.
With the Mets down 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Vientos stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and cleared them with a double to right-center field, putting New York into the lead for good. The 25-year-old has struggled to recapture his 2024 form, slashing a weak .217/.275/.350 through 64 games this season with six homers and 24 RBI, but Vientos has recorded multiple hits in two of the last three games and has a clear path to at-bats at DH in the short term with both Jesse Winker (back) and Starling Marte (knee) currently on the IL.
