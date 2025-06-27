Mark Vientos News: Officially activated from IL
The Mets activated Vientos (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Vientos is in the lineup fro Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh, batting sixth against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller. Vientos has been sidelined since June 2 and is slashing an underwhelming .230/.298/.380 on the season, with six home runs, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored across 208 plate appearances.
