Mark Vientos News: Strikes out twice in return

Vientos went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day and seeing his first big-league action since June 2, Vientos got the start at DH and hit sixth but couldn't make a contribution at the plate. The 25-year-old has had a tough year even aside from the hamstring strain that cost him nearly a month of action, slashing .225/.292/.372 through 54 contests with six homers and 21 RBI. If he continues to struggle to regain his 2024 form, the Mets could begin to phase Vientos out of the 3B/DH mix.