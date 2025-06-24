Martin Maldonado News: Clubs game-tying homer

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Maldonado is just 3-for-16 over his last nine games, though two of those hits have gone for extra bases. The catcher helped the Padres' comeback effort with a game-tying blast in the fifth inning to finish erasing a three-run deficit. Maldonado is up to four homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a .189/.232/.330 slash line over 116 plate appearances in a part-time role behind the plate. He continues to see a slight edge over Elias Diaz for playing time, which has been the case for much of June.