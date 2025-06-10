Martin Maldonado News: Goes yard in blowout win
Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.
Maldonado has two multi-hit efforts over his last three games, but he's gone just 5-for-32 (.156) in 15 contests dating back to May 13. The catcher continues to alternate starts with Elias Diaz this month. Maldonado has never been particularly gifted as a hitter, and he's at a .189/.223/.311 slash line with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored over 97 plate appearances this season.
