Martin Maldonado News: Resting for early game

Maldonado is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Elias Diaz will draw the start behind the dish for the first game of the day, but expect Maldonado to handle catching duties for the nightcap. Maldonado batted just .179 with two home runs, five runs and three RBI over 20 games in June, but despite his lackluster production, he still appears to be the Padres' preferred catcher.