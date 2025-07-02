Masataka Yoshida Injury: Getting test run at first base

The Red Sox plan to give Yoshida (shoulder) some "light work" at first base during his rehab assignment, Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com report.

Yoshida was seen working out at the position Wednesday prior to the first game of Worcester's doubleheader. While the Red Sox haven't ruled out Yoshida playing the position in games, it's seen unlikely at this juncture, as he will focus on designated hitter and the outfield. Yoshida is serving as the DH and batting second in the first game of Worcester's twin bill in what will be his first game action since spring training. He could be transferred to Double-A Portland this weekend while Worcester begins a road trip. The Red Sox haven't put a timeline on Yoshida's activation from the 60-day injured list, but his rehab assignment could be a lengthy one, given the 31-year-old's long layoff.