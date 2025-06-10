Masataka Yoshida Injury: Hoping for rehab games this month

Yoshida (shoulder) said Tuesday that he's hoping to be ready for a rehab assignment by late June or early July, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Yoshida received a cortisone injection in early May and indicated Tuesday he was given another one more recently as he recovers from lingering soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder. He's currently throwing out to 105 feet and is feeling better. Yoshida played in some spring training games at designated hitter, but the Red Sox want him to be able to handle the outfield before he's activated from the 60-day injured list.