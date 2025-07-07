Menu
Masataka Yoshida Injury: Likely returning Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Yoshida (shoulder) will "most likely" be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has played five rehab games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, going 4-for-14 with a 2:2 K:BB. He is with the Red Sox in Boston and will go through a workout Monday and "probably" another one Tuesday, per Cora, before being activated for his season debut if all goes well. Yoshida's role upon his return is unclear, as Boston has already been struggling to find regular playing time for all its outfield and designated hitter options.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
