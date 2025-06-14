Masataka Yoshida Injury: Making throws from outfield

Yoshida (shoulder) began throwing from left field to second base Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Yoshida is displaying increased intensity and velocity, a sign that he has turned a corner in his rehab from a right shoulder labrum tear. The Red Sox are anticipating a return after the All-Star break; however, it's unclear what role awaits Yoshida. Boston recently promoted top prospect and outfielder Roman Anthony, who will need regular at-bats. DH could be a possibility for Yoshida, but with talk of third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) avoiding a rehab assignment, a spot would be needed for Marcelo Mayer, who has been filling in at third base.