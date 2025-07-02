Menu
Mason Black News: Joining big-league squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

The Giants recalled Black from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Black has been in Triple-A all season and owns a 4.75 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP across 72 innings. He's worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his professional career, but he'll likely be used in long relief while in San Francisco, replacing Carson Seymour in the bullpen.

