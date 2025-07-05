Mason Black News: Struggles in season debut

Black threw four relief innings in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Athletics, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out five.

Black made his season debut after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The right-hander entered the game in the fourth and allowed just one hit through his first two innings. However, things unraveled for the 25-year-old in the next two frames, as the Athletics extended their lead to 11-0 by the end of the seventh. Before joining the big-league club, Black made 14 starts in 15 appearances for Sacramento, posting a 4.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 70:42 K:BB across 72 innings.