Mason Fluharty News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Fluharty to Triple-A Buffalo.

He'll lose his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Toronto bullpen with right-hander Yimi Garcia (shoulder) returning from the 15-day injured list. After getting his first big-league call-up March 30, Fluharty notched three wins and four holds while registering a 5.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 34 innings.