Mason McConnaughey Injury: Stashed by Rangers
The Rangers have selected McConnaughey with the 115th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
A 6-foot-3 righty from Nebraska, McConnaughey logged 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings this spring before needing Tommy John surgery. He throws his fastball in the low-90s with good movement and gets strong reports for his makeup. The Rangers are likely betting on McConnaughey's stuff taking off once he's healthy and getting pro instruction.
