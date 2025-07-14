Mason McConnaughey Injury: Stashed by Rangers

The Rangers have selected McConnaughey with the 115th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-3 righty from Nebraska, McConnaughey logged 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings this spring before needing Tommy John surgery. He throws his fastball in the low-90s with good movement and gets strong reports for his makeup. The Rangers are likely betting on McConnaughey's stuff taking off once he's healthy and getting pro instruction.