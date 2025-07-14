Menu
Mason McConnaughey Injury: Stashed by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Rangers have selected McConnaughey with the 115th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-3 righty from Nebraska, McConnaughey logged 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings this spring before needing Tommy John surgery. He throws his fastball in the low-90s with good movement and gets strong reports for his makeup. The Rangers are likely betting on McConnaughey's stuff taking off once he's healthy and getting pro instruction.

Mason McConnaughey
Texas Rangers
